Star Nursery | 12/4/25

Star Nursery is helping Las Vegas celebrate the season with beautiful Christmas trees and vibrant holiday plants for every home. Their team highlights three tree varieties that thrive in our climate: the fragrant Douglas Fir, the sturdy and full Noble Fir, and the increasingly popular Nordman Fir with its two-toned needles. After selecting the perfect tree, Star Nursery elves make a fresh cut, secure the stand, and wrap the tree for easy transport.

To keep your tree healthy, experts recommend getting it into water immediately, using tree preservative, and checking water levels daily as fresh cuts absorb a lot. Star Nursery also brings holiday cheer with colorful poinsettias, Christmas cacti, and cyclamen—perfect for decorating or gifting. It’s a one-stop shop for creating a warm and festive holiday home.

This segment is paid for by Star Nursery