Star Nursery | 11/7/25

Not all plants need winter protection — deciduous trees and desert-adapted shrubs like Texas Sage usually thrive through the cold. But tropical plants such as citrus, hibiscus, bougainvillea, and some succulents should be covered when temperatures drop below 34°F.

Use burlap, frost cloth, or even old sheets overnight, and uncover during the day. Don’t forget irrigation and pool pipes — freezing water can crack equipment.

Products like FrostBite PVB Protectors and pipe insulation can prevent costly damage.

With these simple steps, your landscape will survive the winter and thrive come spring.

This segment is paid for by Star Nursery