Stanley Steemer | 9/29/26

Before you turn up the heat this fall, make sure your home is ready for the cooler months ahead! Stanley Steemer District Manager David Broderick joined us with a simple seasonal maintenance checklist to help homeowners prepare their homes and keep their families comfortable.

David highlights commonly overlooked fall maintenance tasks, including the importance of checking your HVAC system before turning on the heat for the first time. He also explains how regular maintenance and professional air duct cleaning can help keep your home's heating and cooling system in good condition.

This segment is paid for by Stanley Steemer