Stagebender Launches Local Singing Competition | 03/10/26

Stagebender is calling all student singers for the Las Vegas premiere of “Above the Belt – GOLD RUSH”, a middle and high school singing competition with a country/western twist. Founders Erik Ball and Cheryl Ruettiger are holding auditions on March 24th and 25th that are open to students ready to showcase their talent in front of a live audience. The top performers will compete for $2,500 scholarships while also gaining exclusive access to professional training, vocal tips, and industry secrets—featuring guidance from country star Sierra Black. This year’s Gold Rush theme celebrates Las Vegas’ love for country music, culminating in a lively Final Showcase on March 27th. Beyond competition, Above the Belt helps students grow as performers and individuals, fostering confidence, stage presence, and a sense of community through the art of music.