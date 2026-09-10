St. Jude’s Ranch for Children | 9/10/26

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is celebrating six decades of providing healing, hope and support to vulnerable children and young people in Southern Nevada. Dr. Christina Vela, CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, joined us to look back at the organization’s beginnings on 40 acres of desert land and how it has grown into a campus offering innovative programs for children and young people from birth through age 25.

Vela also previewed the September 19 Gala For Good: A Diamond Jubilee, an evening celebrating St. Jude’s Ranch’s 60-year legacy while helping invest in its future. The event will feature powerful stories, a live auction, surprise activations and opportunities for the community to support brighter futures for children and young people.

