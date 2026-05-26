SSA Communications Inc | 5/26/26

With extreme weather events, power outages, and emergency situations continuing to make headlines, many families are taking a closer look at how prepared they really are. Nathan Yearsley, President of Augason Farms, joined us to talk about the importance of building an emergency preparedness plan before an unexpected situation occurs.

Nathan explained why having reliable, long-lasting food supplies can make a major difference during disasters or extended disruptions. As a longtime leader in the preparedness industry, Augason Farms has spent more than five decades developing emergency food solutions designed to balance shelf life, nutrition, and convenience. The company’s products are created to provide both the calories and protein families may need when access to everyday essentials becomes limited.

This segment is paid for by SSA Communications Inc