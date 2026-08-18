Sprouts Farmers Market | 8/18/26

As families settle into back-to-school routines, figuring out what to feed everyone can feel like another subject on the schedule. Registered dietitian, New York Times bestselling author and mom Frances Largeman-Roth joined us with practical ideas for making healthy eating easier without sacrificing convenience, taste or quality.

Frances, whose latest cookbook is Everyday Snack Tray, shared inspiration for balanced breakfasts, easy lunchbox meals, better-for-you after-school snacks and simple family dinners. She also highlighted fresh, wholesome ingredients available at Sprouts Farmers Market that can help busy families create nutritious meals and snacks throughout the school year.

This segment is paid for by Sprouts Farmers Market