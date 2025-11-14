Sprouts Farmers Market | 11/14/25

The holidays are here, and Chef Cara Di Falco is making festive meals easier, healthier, and affordable. From Sprouts Farmers Market’s ready-made meals and party platters to budget-smart grocery tips, Cara shares practical ways to prep, save, and elevate your holiday spread.

Learn how to refresh classic dishes, use better-for-you ingredients, and make every meal feel special without the stress. Quick ideas for in-between moments and creative shortcuts mean hosts can enjoy the season as much as their guests.

