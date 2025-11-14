Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Sprouts Farmers Market | 11/14/25

Emmy-nominated Chef Cara Di Falco teams up with Sprouts Farmers Market to show how to make holiday meals fresh, flavorful, and stress-free. Get tips, shortcuts, and budget-friendly ideas for your festive table. #PaidForContent
Celebrate the Season with Cara Di Falco
Posted

The holidays are here, and Chef Cara Di Falco is making festive meals easier, healthier, and affordable. From Sprouts Farmers Market’s ready-made meals and party platters to budget-smart grocery tips, Cara shares practical ways to prep, save, and elevate your holiday spread.

Learn how to refresh classic dishes, use better-for-you ingredients, and make every meal feel special without the stress. Quick ideas for in-between moments and creative shortcuts mean hosts can enjoy the season as much as their guests.

This segment is paid for by Sprouts Farmers Market

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo