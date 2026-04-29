Spring Tea Delights | 4/29/26

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas is welcoming the season with a refreshed Afternoon Tea experience at Peacock Alley, featuring a playful mix of sweet and savory bites inspired by spring. Set 23 floors above the Las Vegas Strip, guests can enjoy elegant tea service paired with beautifully crafted pastries and classic tea sandwiches.

Highlights include a Chocolate Pistachio Dome, Lemon Meringue Choux, and a Matcha Banana Pudding Macaron, alongside savory selections like Lox, Waldorf Chicken, and Pastrami Rye. Afternoon tea is served Wednesday through Sunday with seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., and Nevada locals can enjoy complimentary valet when dining.

