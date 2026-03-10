Spring Fashion Trends With Macy's | 03/10/26

Spring is the perfect season to refresh your wardrobe, and Kia Jones, Events Coordinator for Macy’s, is here to guide the way. From trending colors and playful prints to lightweight layers that keep you stylish during unpredictable weather, she shares tips to elevate any outfit. Accessories like statement sunglasses, hats, and colorful scarves can instantly give your look a spring-ready vibe. For spring break, Kia recommends packing beauty essentials to keep your skin and hair looking fresh while on the go. She also provides smart packing tips to stay stylish while traveling, making sure your spring wardrobe is both functional and fashionable.