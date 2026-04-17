Spring Farmers Market | 4/17/26

Ciara Byrne and Tanisha Perry spotlight the 2026 Spring Giant Student Farmers Market, a community event powered by Green Our Planet. Held at Downtown Summerlin, the market features more than 600 student “Farmpreneurs” from 57 Clark County School District schools, selling fresh produce grown in school gardens and hydroponics programs, along with handmade goods.

Families can also enjoy special appearances from local mascots, including Bucket$ from the Las Vegas Aces and Spruce from the Las Vegas Aviators. All proceeds are reinvested back into school garden programs, helping grow both food and future opportunities for students.