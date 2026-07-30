Spotlight Media Relations | 7/30/26

Sky Organics creates affordable, ingredient-conscious hair, skin and body essentials made with clean, USDA Certified Organic ingredients whenever possible. It’s a Certified B Corporation and Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free brand, so you can rest easy knowing it’s made from ingredients you can trust. Learn more at skyorganics.com and find it at Amazon, Walmart and Target.

And if you're looking to level up your travel beauty game, here are two new products that will fit right in your carry-on, the Velvet Restore Sleeping Mask, enriched with prebiotics and orchid stem cells, works overnight to smooth fine lines, restore elasticity and replenish moisture. For a daytime boost, the Revitalizing Radiance Cream Mask harnesses the power of goji stem cells, exosomes and a prebiotic complex to rebalance, brighten and nourish travel-tired skin. More information can be found at Purdori.com

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