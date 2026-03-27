Spotlight Media Relations | 3/27/26

Spring brings warmer weather, longer days, and more time spent on the go—making it the perfect season to refresh your routine. Social media influencer Kaumudi Mummadi joined us with a few easy ways to stay feeling confident, energized, and ready for anything as activity levels ramp up. From staying fresh during busy days to supporting your body through workouts and weekend adventures, her picks are all about convenience and effectiveness.

She also highlighted ways to upgrade your self-care routine at home, including skincare designed to work overnight and budget-friendly haircare options that deliver real results. Whether you’re looking to glow into spring, simplify your routine, or just feel your best without breaking the bank, these trending products offer something for everyone this season.

This segment is paid for by Spotlight Media Relations