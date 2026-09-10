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Sports Betting Alliance | 9/10/26

Sports Betting Alliance President Joe Maloney discussed NFL wagering forecasts, responsible betting tools and why using legal, regulated sportsbooks matters. #PaidForContent
NFL Betting Forecasts and Responsible Wagering With Joe Maloney
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With the NFL season underway, Sports Betting Alliance President Joe Maloney joined us to discuss new forecasts projecting how much fans in states with legal, regulated sports betting could wager on NFL games this season, including what the numbers could mean for Nevada.

Maloney also shared practical tips for keeping sports betting fun and focused on entertainment. He explained the responsible-gaming tools available through legal sportsbooks, including deposit, wager and time limits, activity tracking, cooling-off periods and self-exclusion programs. He also discussed why consumers should choose legal, regulated sportsbooks and the protections those markets provide for bettors and the sports themselves.

This segment is paid for by Sports Betting Alliance

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