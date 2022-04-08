Sport-Social | 4/8/22

After serving the autistic and special needs youth population here in Las Vegas for the past ten years, founder Andrew Devitt is opening Sport-Social up to every local child. On Saturday, April 9, Sport-Social will be holding a 'Coming Out Party' in honor of their new and more inclusive presence in the community.
Embracing Inclusivity For Youth
