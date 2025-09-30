Spooktacular Bootique | 9/30/25

Halloween spirit is alive in Las Vegas thanks to the return of the Spooktacular Bootique from Assisting Lives in Las Vegas. The award-winning thrift shop has transformed its lobby into a special seasonal pop-up, filled with gently used costumes for kids and adults, festive décor, and plenty of spooky extras. Joanie McCarty and Joann Riordan, longtime volunteers, are helping showcase the exciting selection.

From wigs, masks, and hats to one-of-a-kind costumes, the Bootique has everything families need to celebrate in style without breaking the bank. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last. Located at 6446 W. Charleston Blvd., the nonprofit has been serving the community since 1976, and this Halloween event is another way to spread joy while giving back.