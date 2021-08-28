Speedway Children’s Charities | 8/27/21

Rev your engines! Laps For Charity "Under the Lights" is tonight (August 27). Drive your car, truck, motorcycle or other street-legal vehicle under the bright lights of the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event benefits the Speedway Children's Charities.
"Laps For Charity" Under the Lights
Posted at 7:04 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 22:04:31-04
