Spectrum | 10/6/26

Staying connected can add up quickly, with households paying for internet, mobile service, TV and multiple streaming subscriptions each month. Consumer tech expert Sarah Evans recommends taking a closer look at those monthly expenses and considering whether bundling services could offer a better value. Instead of managing multiple bills and paying for services separately, bundling can bring several household essentials together under one plan.

Evans says she personally made the switch and found that combining services can make it easier to manage everything from internet and phones to television and streaming apps. For households looking to simplify their monthly expenses, it may be worth comparing what you currently pay with available bundle options.

This segment is paid for by Spectrum