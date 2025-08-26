Special Olympics Nevada | 8/26/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Special Olympics Nevada

Special Olympics Nevada is building inclusion and support through its Unified Champion Schools, bringing students of all abilities together on and off the field.
Back to School with Special Olympics Nevada
As students head back to school, Special Olympics Nevada is working to make classrooms and playgrounds more inclusive through its Unified Champion Schools initiative. The program connects students with and without intellectual disabilities, fostering respect, friendship, and teamwork through Unified Sports and shared activities.

President and CEO Terrence Thornton highlights how these programs empower young people while teaching the value of inclusion. Plus, an exciting event is just around the corner: Channel 13 and Special Olympics Nevada are teaming up for a Unified Sports Day at Harley A. Harmon Elementary School, celebrating students and showcasing the power of unity.

