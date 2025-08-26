Special Olympics Nevada | 8/26/25

As students head back to school, Special Olympics Nevada is working to make classrooms and playgrounds more inclusive through its Unified Champion Schools initiative. The program connects students with and without intellectual disabilities, fostering respect, friendship, and teamwork through Unified Sports and shared activities.

President and CEO Terrence Thornton highlights how these programs empower young people while teaching the value of inclusion. Plus, an exciting event is just around the corner: Channel 13 and Special Olympics Nevada are teaming up for a Unified Sports Day at Harley A. Harmon Elementary School, celebrating students and showcasing the power of unity.

