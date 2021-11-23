Southwest Medical Hospice | 11/22/21
The Importance Of Human Connection In Hospice Care
Posted at 3:11 AM, Nov 23, 2021
Lisa Rosenberg, medical director at Southwest Medical Hospice talks about the importance of human connection in hospice care. They have a team approach in helping patients and families navigate this journey.
This segment is paid for by Southwest Medical Hospice
