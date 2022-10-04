Southern Nevada Senior Law Program | 9/28/22
Southern Nevada Senior Law Program Executive Director, Diane Fearon, sits with The Morning Blend to discuss the work they've done to help senior citizens. #PaidForContent
Posted at 6:04 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 21:04:17-04
The Southern Nevada Senior Law Program is looking for volunteers! The non-profits' Executive Director, Diane Fearon sits with our hosts to discuss the volunteer legal services anyone can sign up for. The non-profit helps seniors going through a tough time.
This segment is paid for by Southern Nevada Senior Law Program
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.