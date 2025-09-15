Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southern Nevada Chevy Dealers - Findlay Chevrolet | 9/15/25

Morning Blend welcomed Findlay Chevy to the Monday Night Football special at WSKY Stadium, where they highlighted their impressive lineup of EVs and reminded fans about valuable tax credits and rebates expiring soon. #PaidForContent
Findlay Chevy Joins the Game Day Excitement
As Morning Blend brought the energy of Monday Night Football live from WSKY Stadium, our friends at Findlay Chevy joined the celebration to talk cars, community, and what’s new in the world of EVs. Known for their wide selection and outstanding service, Findlay Chevy showcased their electric vehicle lineup—offering drivers the perfect blend of performance, technology, and efficiency.

But the clock is ticking for fans looking to save big. Findlay Chevy reminded everyone that important EV tax credits and rebates are set to expire at the end of September. Now is the time to make the switch, whether you’re eyeing the Chevy Blazer EV, Silverado EV, or another model in their lineup. It’s game on for incredible savings—and Findlay Chevy is ready to get you in the driver’s seat.

This segment is paid for by Southern Nevada Chevy Dealers - Findlay Chevrolet

