Morning Blend

Southern Nevada Chevy Dealers | 11/17/25

The Chevy Red Tag Event continues through the end of the year, and Team Chevrolet is highlighting the impressive family of SUVs — from gas-powered models to the newest EVs.
Drive into the Holidays with Team Chevrolet’s Red Tag Event
Posted

If you’re looking for the perfect SUV this season, Team Chevrolet has something for everyone. With 10 SUV models — seven gas-powered and three electric — prices start around $21,000 for the sleek and efficient Trax, currently Las Vegas’ best-selling small SUV.

For more space, families can check out the Suburban, the longest-running nameplate in automotive history, first introduced in 1935. And during the Red Tag Event, you can take advantage of 0% financing on Equinox and Trailblazer SUV models through the end of the year.

Visit teamchevroletlv.com or stop by the showroom on Drexel Road to test drive your next Chevy.

This segment is paid for by Southern Nevada Chevy Dealers

