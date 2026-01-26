Southern Nevada Chevy Dealers | 1/26/26

The Chevy Equinox EV is making waves as one of America’s most affordable long-range electric vehicles, offering an impressive 315+ miles of range on a single charge. Designed for everyday convenience, the Equinox EV delivers modern technology, a comfortable interior, and sleek exterior styling that fits both city driving and road trips.

We explore the vehicle inside and out, highlighting key features, charging options, and real-world battery range. We also learn about pricing, available trims, and any current incentives that make owning an EV even more appealing.

This segment is paid for by Southern Nevada Chevy Dealers - Team Chevrolet