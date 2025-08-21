Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Sound + Motion | 8/21/25

Las Vegas natives J Will and Jag Gatz bring back Sound + Motion on August 26, a performance series blending music, dance, and fashion—this time with a nostalgic Y2K twist.
Sound + Motion Returns to Swan Dive With Y2K-Themed Arts District Showcase
Posted

On Tuesday, August 26, Swan Dive in the Arts District will come alive with the return of Sound + Motion, a performance series spotlighting some of Las Vegas’ most talented creatives. From 8 PM to midnight, audiences will experience a Y2K-themed night filled with live musicians, electrifying dancers, and local fashion brands channeling the early 2000s.

More than just a show, Sound + Motion is a platform for collaboration and discovery, designed to fuse creative disciplines and invite the audience into the experience. Founded by Las Vegas natives J Will and Jag Gatz, the series is shaping the future of the city’s arts scene—fresh, inclusive, and connected to the community’s creative heartbeat.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo