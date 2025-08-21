Sound + Motion | 8/21/25

On Tuesday, August 26, Swan Dive in the Arts District will come alive with the return of Sound + Motion, a performance series spotlighting some of Las Vegas’ most talented creatives. From 8 PM to midnight, audiences will experience a Y2K-themed night filled with live musicians, electrifying dancers, and local fashion brands channeling the early 2000s.

More than just a show, Sound + Motion is a platform for collaboration and discovery, designed to fuse creative disciplines and invite the audience into the experience. Founded by Las Vegas natives J Will and Jag Gatz, the series is shaping the future of the city’s arts scene—fresh, inclusive, and connected to the community’s creative heartbeat.

