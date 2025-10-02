Sol-Up’s Solar | 10/2/25

With energy bills rising and extreme heat straining the grid, Nevada homeowners are turning to solar + battery for stability. Sol-Up makes the process simple, offering design, permitting, installation, and ongoing support all under one roof. By combining solar panels with storage, families can power through outages and reduce dependence on unpredictable utility rates.

The clock is ticking on the 30% federal tax incentive, which can significantly reduce upfront costs for families who act before year-end. Beyond savings, Sol-Up is helping protect consumers by championing Nevada laws that ensure only honest, licensed providers are in the market. It’s more than panels—it’s a full-home solution for predictable costs, reliable energy, and true peace of mind.

This segment was paid for by Sol-Up Solar