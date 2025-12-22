SMKD BBQ | 12/22/25

Henderson has a new reason to follow the smoke with the opening of SMKD BBQ, short for Smoked Meats and Killer Drinks.

Founded by chef and hospitality leader Alex Reznik, the new spot has officially fired up the smokers along South Eastern Avenue near Sunridge Heights Parkway. The menu delivers big smoke and bold, flavor-driven barbecue favorites, while also offering lighter options like fresh, satisfying salads.

SMKD BBQ’s beverage program is just as thoughtfully crafted, featuring ice-cold classics, local Las Vegas brews, and standout selections from coast to coast. From beer lovers to cocktail fans, there’s something for every guest ready to dig in.

