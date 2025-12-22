SMKD BBQ | 12/22/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Founded by celebrated chef and hospitality leader Alex Reznik, SMKD BBQ is Henderson’s newest barbecue destination, serving smoked meats, killer drinks, and something for everyone.
SMKD BBQ Fires Up in Henderson with Big Smoke and Bold Flavor
Henderson has a new reason to follow the smoke with the opening of SMKD BBQ, short for Smoked Meats and Killer Drinks.

Founded by chef and hospitality leader Alex Reznik, the new spot has officially fired up the smokers along South Eastern Avenue near Sunridge Heights Parkway. The menu delivers big smoke and bold, flavor-driven barbecue favorites, while also offering lighter options like fresh, satisfying salads.

SMKD BBQ’s beverage program is just as thoughtfully crafted, featuring ice-cold classics, local Las Vegas brews, and standout selections from coast to coast. From beer lovers to cocktail fans, there’s something for every guest ready to dig in.

