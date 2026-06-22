Smash Mouth | 6/22/26

Fans of 90s and early 2000s rock can get ready for a night of nostalgia as Smash Mouth returns to Las Vegas for a live show at SAHARA Las Vegas. Known for a string of chart-topping hits and high-energy performances, the band continues to entertain audiences with the songs that helped define an era. Their music remains a staple for fans who grew up with their unmistakable sound and singalong anthems.

Paul DeLisle, bass player, songwriter, and co-founder of Smash Mouth, joined the show to talk about the upcoming performance and reflect on the band’s long history playing in Las Vegas. Over the years, the city has been a memorable stop throughout Smash Mouth’s career, and the group says it’s always a special place to perform. The upcoming show promises an energetic evening packed with fan favorites and plenty of throwback fun.