Smart & Final Charitable Foundation | 6/3/26

Las Vegas Restaurant Week has officially returned, giving food lovers the perfect excuse to dine out for a meaningful cause now through June 12. Restaurants across Southern Nevada are offering special three-course menus and promotions, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Three Square Food Bank and its mission to fight hunger in the community.

Featured participants include Abel’s Bagels, known for authentic New York-style bagels and special donation opportunities tied to guest purchases, along with Brunello, which blends coastal Italian flavors with classic Hollywood-inspired style through a special prix fixe dinner menu benefiting Three Square. From casual bites to upscale dining experiences, Restaurant Week offers something for every foodie while helping provide meals for neighbors in need throughout Southern Nevada.

This segment is paid for by Smart & Final Charitable Foundation