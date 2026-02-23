Sleep Tip of the Day | Best Mattress | 2/23/26

Caffeine can stay active in your system for hours longer than you might expect. That afternoon coffee, soda, or energy drink could still be affecting your body when you’re trying to wind down at bedtime. Even small amounts can delay your body’s ability to relax naturally.

Try avoiding caffeine at least six hours before bed, and be mindful of hidden sources like chocolate, green tea, or pre-workout drinks. If you enjoy a warm beverage at night, switch to herbal tea or a decaf option. This simple shift can help you fall asleep more easily and improve the depth of your rest.

