Sleep Tip Of The Day | Best Mattress | 1/8/24
Prev
Next
Join Jessica Rosado and get a better night's sleep. Set up a bedtime routine to limit the amount of distractions. Best Mattress cares about your sleep. "Las Vegas Morning Blend" airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on KTNV Channel 13 with hosts, Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 14:30:05-05
Having a hard time getting some rest? These tips can help you get that good night's rest.
The SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY is paid for by Best Mattress
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.