Sleep Tip of the Day | 2/16/26

Your mattress is the foundation of your sleep, and the wrong level of support can affect you more than you think. A mattress that’s too soft may cause your body to sink and throw off spinal alignment, while one that’s too firm can create pressure points that lead to tossing and turning. Both can result in stiffness and discomfort in the morning.

Matching your mattress to your sleep position is key. Side sleepers usually need softer cushioning for hips and shoulders, while back and stomach sleepers benefit from firmer support. If your mattress is sagging, uneven, or more than several years old, it may be time to consider an upgrade for the sake of your sleep and overall comfort.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress