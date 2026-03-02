Sleep Tip | Best Mattress| 3/2/26

Light and sound are two of the most common reasons people struggle to stay asleep. Even small disruptions can signal to your brain that it’s time to be alert instead of resting. Creating a dark, quiet environment helps your body fully relax into deeper sleep cycles.

Blackout curtains or an eye mask can block streetlights and early sunlight. A fan, white-noise machine, or app can help soften sudden sounds that might otherwise wake you. Adding soft materials like rugs and curtains can also absorb noise and make the room feel calmer and more sleep-friendly.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress