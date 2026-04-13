Slam Fest Hits Las Vegas | 4/13/26

Las Vegas is about to become the center of the wrestling universe as Slam Fest takes over the Palms Casino Resort April 15–18. Hosted by Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi, former WWE champion and co-founder of Paragon Talent Group, the four-day festival blends high-impact wrestling with celebrity appearances and fan experiences. Events at the Pearl Concert Theater will feature multiple live matches, while the weekend wraps with a star-studded poolside celebration including appearances from Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, Saraya, and Ric Flair. Beyond the ring, fans can enjoy interactive activations and even a first responders pizza eating contest benefiting local charities. It’s part wrestling showcase, part fan festival—and all-out Vegas entertainment.