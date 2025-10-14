SKS | 10/14/25

Chicago Design Week is serving up serious style, and Sophie Donelson is right in the middle of it! Broadcasting live from the grand opening of SKS’s sleek new showroom inside the Merchandise Mart, Sophie is giving us a first look at what’s hot in high-end kitchens.

From innovative, tech-forward appliances to the latest design trends that blend beauty and performance, this space is redefining luxury living. Whether you’re dreaming of your next remodel or just love a little design inspo, Sophie’s got the scoop on everything turning heads this season.

This segment is paid for by SKS