Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Skate for HopeLink | 10/27/25

HopeLink of Southern Nevada invites families to come together for a free community skate and benefit on November 8, celebrating the life and legacy of Lexi Phillips, a beloved HopeLink employee.
Skate for HopeLink: Honoring Lexi Phillips’ Legacy
Posted

Skate, give back, and honor a legacy! Skate for HopeLink is a heartfelt community event born from the memory of Lexi Phillips, whose dedication to helping others touched countless lives at HopeLink. On Saturday, November 8, from 9:30–11:30 a.m. at Crystal Palace Rancho, families can enjoy free skating, participate in a silent auction, and support programs that provide housing, food, and vital resources to thousands across Southern Nevada. The event celebrates Lexi’s passion for kindness and service, ensuring her spirit continues to inspire the community. Bring your skates, your family, and your heart for a morning of remembrance, fun, and giving back.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.