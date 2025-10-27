Skate for HopeLink | 10/27/25

Skate, give back, and honor a legacy! Skate for HopeLink is a heartfelt community event born from the memory of Lexi Phillips, whose dedication to helping others touched countless lives at HopeLink. On Saturday, November 8, from 9:30–11:30 a.m. at Crystal Palace Rancho, families can enjoy free skating, participate in a silent auction, and support programs that provide housing, food, and vital resources to thousands across Southern Nevada. The event celebrates Lexi’s passion for kindness and service, ensuring her spirit continues to inspire the community. Bring your skates, your family, and your heart for a morning of remembrance, fun, and giving back.