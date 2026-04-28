Sistah Gurl Retreats | 4/28/26

Turning your dream vacation into reality doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Travel advisor Patricia Bell, founder of Sistah Gurl Retreats, joined us to share how her team creates seamless, personalized travel experiences for clients. From girls’ getaways to corporate retreats and relaxing staycations, every trip is thoughtfully curated with care and attention to detail.

With a background in nursing, Bell brings a unique level of service and organization to travel planning, helping clients save time, reduce stress, and even cut costs. Alongside social media manager Jada Jacobs, the team also highlighted current travel trends and offered practical tips to inspire your next adventure—proving that the journey can be just as enjoyable as the destination.

This segment is paid for by Sistah Gurl Retreats