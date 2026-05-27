Silverton Lodge Casino | 5/27/26

Jessica made a splash this week by diving headfirst into the full Mermaid School experience at Silverton Casino. Guided by the team at the resort, she was transformed into one of the property’s famous mermaids before stepping into the incredible 117,000-gallon aquarium for an unforgettable underwater adventure.

The immersive 90-minute experience gives guests the chance to swim alongside tropical fish and rays while learning how to move and pose like a professional mermaid. Sheila Kercher, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, shared how Mermaid School has become a unique attraction for visitors looking for something magical and memorable in Las Vegas. From shimmering tails to underwater fun, the experience delivers plenty of photo-worthy moments and fantasy come to life.

This segment is paid for by Silverton Lodge Casino