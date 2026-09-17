Silverton Casino Lodge | 9/17/26

Beer lovers and animal lovers have a reason to raise a glass this Saturday as Paws & Pints returns to Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino Lodge. The craft beer festival features more than 20 local breweries, live music, a VIP Puppy Lounge, plus a silent auction and raffle — all benefiting Nevada SPCA.

Nevada SPCA Director of Communications Amy Lee and Silverton Casino Lodge VP of Marketing & Communications Sheila Kercher joined us for a final preview of the event, sharing what guests can expect and why the partnership is helping support animals in our community. Tickets are still available for those looking to enjoy great beer, live entertainment and plenty of puppy love while supporting Nevada SPCA.

This segment is paid for by Silverton Casino Lodge