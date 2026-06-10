Silverton Casino Lodge | 6/10/26

Looking for a one-of-a-kind Las Vegas adventure? Dive Ventures at Silverton Casino offers certified divers the chance to suit up and explore the resort's massive 117,000-gallon aquarium alongside sharks, stingrays, and colorful tropical fish. Guests enjoy a guided 30-to-40-minute underwater experience while being supported every step of the way by the professional dive team.

Elliott recently took the plunge and got an up-close look at the incredible marine life inside the aquarium. Throughout the experience, he was guided by safety diver Britt Barte, who helps others get a safe, smooth, and memorable dive from start to finish. Dive Ventures delivers a unique perspective on one of Las Vegas' most impressive aquatic attractions and creates memories that last long after surfacing.

This segment is paid for by Silverton Casino Lodge