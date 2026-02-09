Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Silver State Farmers Market | 2/9/26

Experience local flavors, artisan goods, and community vibes at the Silver State Farmers Market, organized by Michael Mills and Robert Miller.
Discover the Silver State Farmers Market
The Silver State Farmers Market is more than a shopping destination — it’s a vibrant community hub in Las Vegas. Partners Michael Mills and Robert Miller bring together local farmers, artisans, and small businesses, creating a space where families and neighbors can connect over fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique finds.

Visitors can explore a variety of vendors, enjoy seasonal products, and experience the lively atmosphere that makes this market stand out. By supporting local vendors, the market helps strengthen the local economy and fosters a sense of community spirit.

Whether you’re hunting for farm-fresh veggies, one-of-a-kind crafts, or just a fun weekend outing, the Silver State Farmers Market promises something for everyone.

