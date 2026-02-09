Silver State Farmers Market | 2/9/26

The Silver State Farmers Market is more than a shopping destination — it’s a vibrant community hub in Las Vegas. Partners Michael Mills and Robert Miller bring together local farmers, artisans, and small businesses, creating a space where families and neighbors can connect over fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique finds.

Visitors can explore a variety of vendors, enjoy seasonal products, and experience the lively atmosphere that makes this market stand out. By supporting local vendors, the market helps strengthen the local economy and fosters a sense of community spirit.

Whether you’re hunting for farm-fresh veggies, one-of-a-kind crafts, or just a fun weekend outing, the Silver State Farmers Market promises something for everyone.