Silver State Equality Awards | 11/3/25

The Silver State Equality Awards return November 12 at KAOS at The Palms, celebrating the individuals and organizations shaping a more just and equal future for Nevada’s LGBTQ+ community. Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Coco Montrese, the event honors advocates who are making a real difference through leadership, activism, and visibility.

With inspiring speakers, community recognition, and a vibrant celebration of progress, this annual event highlights the powerful work happening across Nevada. Guests will gather from 6–9 p.m. to honor achievements, uplift the community, and continue moving equality forward.

