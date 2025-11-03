Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Silver State Equality Awards | 11/3/25

Nevada’s statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, Silver State Equality, hosts its annual awards ceremony on November 12 at KAOS inside Palms Casino Resort—honoring leaders and allies who inspire change and visibility.
Silver State Equality Awards Celebrate LGBTQ+ Leadership in Las Vegas
Posted

The Silver State Equality Awards return November 12 at KAOS at The Palms, celebrating the individuals and organizations shaping a more just and equal future for Nevada’s LGBTQ+ community. Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Coco Montrese, the event honors advocates who are making a real difference through leadership, activism, and visibility. 

With inspiring speakers, community recognition, and a vibrant celebration of progress, this annual event highlights the powerful work happening across Nevada. Guests will gather from 6–9 p.m. to honor achievements, uplift the community, and continue moving equality forward.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.