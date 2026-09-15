Silver State Equality | 9/15/26

Silver State Equality is bringing the community together for the annual Silver State Equality Awards on Sept. 25 at Soleia Beach Rooftop at The Vanderpump Hotel. The nonprofit’s signature fundraiser is also an opportunity to recognize champions, allies and inspirational leaders helping advance LGBTQ+ civil rights in Nevada.

André Wade, State Director of Silver State Equality, joined us to talk about the organization’s mission and this year’s celebration, which is expected to bring together about 300 business and political leaders. This year’s honorees include Mayor Shelley Berkley, receiving the Equality Ally Award, and Nevada Independent Founder and CEO Jon Ralston, receiving the Equality Advocate Award. Vocalist and Chippendales dancer Jayson Michael Tucker will serve as host for the evening.

