Silver State Equality | 10/26/21

The 3rd Annual Silver State Equality Awards is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 inside Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. The event will recognize individuals and organizations who have successfully championed and advanced legislation, initiatives and programs that promote full lived equality for LGBTQ+ Nevadans.
3RD Annual Silver State Equality Awards
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 26, 2021
