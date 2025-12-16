Silver Knights | 12/16/25

The Silver Knights return with their fifth annual Lucky Launch on Tuesday, December 16th, when they take on the San Diego Gulls at Lee’s Family Forum.

Fans are invited to toss stuffed animals onto the ice after the Silver Knights score their first goal, helping collect toys for children in need this Christmas season.

The event is part of a night full of hockey action, community spirit, and festive cheer, and the game will also be televised on The Spot-Vegas 34, giving everyone a chance to watch the excitement from home.

This family-friendly tradition highlights the Silver Knights’ commitment to fun, community engagement, and spreading holiday joy across Las Vegas.

