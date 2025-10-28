Signify Health & Part of CVS Health | 10/28/25

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect time to take preventive steps to protect your health and stay active through the holidays. Preventive care means more than reacting when sickness strikes — it’s about taking proactive steps like checking blood pressure, monitoring cholesterol, and staying up to date on vaccinations to help prevent serious illness. According to Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald of Signify Health, these small actions can make a big difference, especially for older adults.

Preventive health helps simplify your medical routine, not complicate it. Signify Health offers In-Home Health Evaluations (IHEs), where licensed clinicians visit your home for a full health assessment, including physical exams, mental health screenings, and medication reviews — often at no cost through Medicare Advantage plans.

This segment was paid for by Signify Health, part of CVS Health