Signify Health | 9/16/26

September is Healthy Aging Month, making it a great time to focus on the health and wellbeing of ourselves and the older adults we love. As we age, keeping track of physical and mental health can become more complicated, but recognizing potential concerns early can help families know when it may be time to seek support.

Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald, Chief Medical Officer at Signify Health, joined us to discuss the importance of taking a well-rounded approach to healthy aging, including managing and preventing health conditions while also supporting cognitive health. She also explained how eligible patients can have in-home support come directly to them and shared a few simple steps to get started.

This segment is paid for by Signify Health