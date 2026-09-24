Signia MaX | 9/24/26

Following a conversation in a crowded restaurant can be especially difficult for people with hearing loss. At a launch event in Dallas, WS Audiology introduced Signia MaX, a new line of AI-powered hearing aids designed to help people stay engaged when conversations get noisy.

The launch brought together WS Audiology leaders and hearing-care professionals, including Mike O’Neil, President of Wholesale for WSA US, Jan Makala, Group CEO of WSA, and Jaysee A. Soto, also known as The Bald Hearing Guy and owner of Altamonte Family Hearing. The event highlighted how Signia MaX technology is designed to address the challenges of hearing in busy, social environments while helping people with hearing loss participate more comfortably in conversations.

This segment is paid for by Signia MaX