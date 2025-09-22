Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing | 9/22/25

Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing has been proudly serving Las Vegas homeowners since 1987. To celebrate 40 years, they’re giving back to the community with a special giveaway featuring a brand-new AC system, a Sierra Smart Comfort Control Thermostat, and four UNLV tickets.
Sierra Air Conditioning & Plumbing: 40 Years of Service + Community Giveaway
Posted

For nearly four decades, Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing has been keeping Las Vegas homes comfortable with top-notch heating, cooling, and plumbing services. Now, they’re celebrating 40 years of service with a community giveaway open through September 30th.

Prizes include a brand-new AC system with installation, a Sierra Smart Comfort Control Thermostat, and four UNLV tickets—perfect for the whole family. Winners will be announced on October 1st. Beyond providing excellent service, Sierra is committed to giving back to the community that has supported them for almost 40 years.

This segment was paid for by Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

