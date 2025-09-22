Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing | 9/22/25

For nearly four decades, Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing has been keeping Las Vegas homes comfortable with top-notch heating, cooling, and plumbing services. Now, they’re celebrating 40 years of service with a community giveaway open through September 30th.

Prizes include a brand-new AC system with installation, a Sierra Smart Comfort Control Thermostat, and four UNLV tickets—perfect for the whole family. Winners will be announced on October 1st. Beyond providing excellent service, Sierra is committed to giving back to the community that has supported them for almost 40 years.

This segment was paid for by Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing