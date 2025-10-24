Shoes That Fit | 10/24/25

Shoes That Fit is dedicated to ensuring every child has proper-fitting shoes, empowering them to attend school confidently and comfortably. Nekeda Newell-Hall shares how the nonprofit partners with organizations nationwide to make this possible. This week, she’s joined by Vesela Zehirev from MGM Resorts Foundation, a key partner supporting local initiatives and giving back to the Las Vegas community.

Together, they highlight upcoming events in Las Vegas where families can benefit directly from Shoes That Fit programs. Viewers can also learn how to donate and get involved to help children in need. For more information, visit shoesthatfit.org .

This segment was paid for by Shoes That Fit